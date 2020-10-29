Society

Multiple ballots found scattered in Los Feliz street prompts investigation

An investigation is underway after multiple ballots were found among discarded mail in the middle of a Los Feliz street.
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after multiple ballots were found among discarded mail in the middle of a Los Feliz street.

Melda Mangampo was stunned when she saw her ballot was one of those scattered on Russell Avenue.

Mangampo said she mailed it Tuesday night, dropping it off at a mailbox at the Los Feliz post office. Her ballot and three others ended up scattered on that street.

Michael Sandoval said he found the mail Wednesday morning.

"It was really shocking and I called the Los Angeles Police Department right away," Sandoval said.

He added that he wanted to make sure the mail was picked up.

Among the mail, there was a letter from the Employment Development Department and a copy of a driver's license.

LAPD gathered the letters and the ballots. Since the investigation is just beginning and no one is sure how it happened, several agencies could get involved.

The ballots were picked up by someone from the Registrar's Office Wednesday afternoon.

LAPD is investigating whether the mail was stolen.
More TOP STORIES News