Sea lion recovering after being found on busy San Diego freeway

"He is alert, eating well, active and exhibiting normal sea lion behavior," SeaWorld tweeted Tuesday morning.
SeaWorld said they will continue to treat the animal and work with NOAA Fisheries to determine if he can return to his natural environment.
The sea lion was spotted Friday morning on state Route 94 stopping traffic while concerned motorists, California Highway Patrol officers and SeaWorld personnel rescued the wayward aquatic animal.
Two good Samaritans were caught on video safely guiding the animal across the road as drivers waited patiently for it all to clear.
It was the second time he was found wandering around San Diego and rescued.
The first time, he was returned to the ocean.
