Pets & Animals

Sea lion recovering after being found on busy San Diego freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Sea lion recovering after freeway rescue in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- A sea lion that wandered onto a freeway in San Diego last week is now recovering at a SeaWorld rescue center after he was saved by good Samaritans and authorities.

"He is alert, eating well, active and exhibiting normal sea lion behavior," SeaWorld tweeted Tuesday morning.

SeaWorld said they will continue to treat the animal and work with NOAA Fisheries to determine if he can return to his natural environment.



The sea lion was spotted Friday morning on state Route 94 stopping traffic while concerned motorists, California Highway Patrol officers and SeaWorld personnel rescued the wayward aquatic animal.

Two good Samaritans were caught on video safely guiding the animal across the road as drivers waited patiently for it all to clear.

RELATED: Lost sea lion that made its way to San Diego freeway gets help from 2 good Samaritans


EMBED More News Videos

Drivers on a San Diego freeway came across an unusual sighting on Friday, and it was all captured on video.



It was the second time he was found wandering around San Diego and rescued.

The first time, he was returned to the ocean.

RELATED | Official design revealed for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway to save mountain lions
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting a first look at the official design for a planned wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills to help mountain lions and other animals move safely across wilderness areas.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegosan diego countysea lionanimal rescuecaught on tapeanimalanimal newscaught on videoviewer videocute animalsseaworldanimalsfreewayhighwaystrafficmust see videocaught on cameratraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Crews battling massive commercial yard fire in Adelanto
Bob Saget death: Comedian recently spoke about battle with COVID-19
Redondo High School students walk out over COVID-19 policies
4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer in South LA
'60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78
Betty White mural pops up in Fairfax District with charitable aspect
Gov. Newsom says more COVID testing sites, medical staff coming to CA
Show More
10th-grade hockey player dies after tragic collision
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
Jamie Lynn Spears talks family fame, relationship with Britney
US Senate committee confirms Garcetti's ambassadorial nomination
New video shows moment of helicopter crash outside Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News