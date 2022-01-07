caught on video

Lost sea lion that made its way to San Diego freeway gets help from 2 good Samaritans

They were caught on video safely guiding the animal across the road as drivers waited patiently for it all to clear.
EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: Lost Sea lion somehow makes its way onto San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Drivers on a San Diego freeway came across an unusual sighting on Friday, and it was all captured on video.

A sea lion that may have lost its bearings or been struck by wanderlust roamed onto state Route 94 stopping traffic while concerned motorists, California Highway Patrol officers and SeaWorld personnel rescued the wayward aquatic animal.

The errant sea mammal appeared on the eastbound side of the freeway near SR-15 -- about three miles from San Diego Bay and some eight miles away from the ocean -- shortly after 9:30 a.m., CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Two good Samaritans were caught on video safely guiding the animal across the road as drivers waited patiently for it all to clear.

Josefine Jandinger, who recorded the video, said she was stunned to see the marine animal crossing the freeway, miles from the ocean.


"I couldn't believe what I was seeing," she told San Diego's KGTV. "It was the craziest thing I've ever seen."

Jandinger the two good Samaritans - a man and a woman - directed traffic around the animal to make sure it didn't get injured.

The sea lion can be seen slowly crossing the freeway.

Crews with the SeaWorld San Diego rescue team were able to safely capture the animal with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

The team said they're not exactly sure how the sea lion made its way that far inland.

SeaWorld San Diego has since transported the animal to its park.

RELATED | Official design revealed for wildlife crossing over 101 Freeway to save mountain lions
EMBED More News Videos

We're getting a first look at the official design for a planned wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills to help mountain lions and other animals move safely across wilderness areas.



City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegosea lionanimal rescuecaught on tapeanimalanimal newscaught on videoviewer videocute animalsseaworldanimalsfreewayhighwaystrafficmust see videocaught on cameratraffic delay
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Video shows small plane making emergency landing on Seal Beach
Accused dine-and-dash driver hits restaurant manager in Redondo Beach
Small plane makes emergency landing on Seal Beach
Dog buried in snow, rescued after being swept away in avalanche
TOP STORIES
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Texas teacher allegedly kept son in car trunk to avoid COVID exposure
Orange County reports 3rd COVID death of child younger than 5
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Caltrans working to reopen Highway 18 after rockslide, huge sinkhole
Cameras capture man involved in Texas shootout with officers
91 Freeway: New lane opens on busy stretch between Corona and OC
Show More
Video shows small plane making emergency landing on Seal Beach
Partying passengers stuck in Cancun after airlines decline flight home
Flight cancellations pile up as omicron surge hits airline crews
Walmart doubles down on delivering groceries straight into your fridge
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
More TOP STORIES News