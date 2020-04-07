Coronavirus pandemic: Career advice for struggling, jobless SoCal residents

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6067061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies need more workers.

As our local job force takes a major hit, we are taking a closer look at how the pandemic is impacting jobs across Southern California.The cost of keeping people home in this pandemic is taking a heavy toll on work. Firings are up and hirings are down, and no one knows that better than SoCal resident Krystal Triggs."I'm been OK so far, but I think, you know, this is just the beginning so, we're anticipating that things will get difficult," said Triggs, who is unemployed.Triggs had two jobs, cleaning houses and working in a restaurant. Both fields have been decimated by the stay-at-home orders.However, as bad as it is for job seekers, there are some companies hiring. Grocery workers are in demand. Employment experts say while you are looking - try and maintain a normal routine."If you have kids at home, get them set on their assignments. And go set your work time up, have your work blocks up. Get a dedicated office space," said Darrell Gurney, an employment consultant.And that goes for those working at home, too. A new poll by Waveform finds a lot of people like it. Sixty percent prefer working from home and more than 48% want to keep doing it.Meanwhile, more than 33% admit they don't get as much done while 25% believe they are more productive.Of course, someone like Triggs who is out of work would love to find out what it's like to work from home."Who knows what's going to happen a month from now, you know, at the end of April what's gonna happen? But you know, yeah, just trying to roll with the punches - I suppose," Triggs said.The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the unemployed to the limit and changing work habits for those still on the job. And the big question so many are asking is when will it all end and will work ever be the same again?