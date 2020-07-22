NC man who won $10 million lottery prize in 2017 charged with murder

SHALLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been arrested on a murder charge.

The Shallotte Police Department charged Michael Todd Hill, 52, of Leland, with murder after the body of a woman, Keonna Graham, was found in a hotel room on Monday, according to news outlets.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the woman's slaying.

Sgt. Holman with the Shallotte Police Department told ABC affiliate WWAY that Hill and Graham had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Hill won $10 million from an Ultimate Millions scratch-off ticket in August 2017.

Hill was arrested Tuesday in Southport and was ordered held without bail at a Brunswick County jail after his initial court appearance.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncarrestmurdermillionairehomicide investigationwoman killedlottery
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA sees record-breaking number of new cases
COVID-19 on track to become leading cause of death in LA County
CA surpasses NY in confirmed COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 in OC: County has 2nd-worst outbreak in state
Boys lose both parents to COVID-19 within 2 weeks
Trump holds coronavirus briefing at White House: WATCH LIVE
Suspect in shooting at judge's home is linked to Crestline murder
Show More
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Trump deploys feds to more states under 'law-and-order' push
UCLA's VIPS program aims to make equal opportunity for college a reality
Younger people in LA County leading spike in COVID-19 cases
Anna Camp reveals coronavirus diagnosis, lingering symptoms
More TOP STORIES News