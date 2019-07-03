Loved ones remember popular barber shot, killed in front of Hawthorne shop

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Loved ones on Saturday mourned the death of a popular barber who was gunned down in front of the shop he worked at in Hawthorne.The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. in the 14100 block of Crenshaw Boulevard on Friday. Two victims were transported to a local hospital, authorities said.The victim fatally wounded was identified as Paul "PJ" Foster, a longtime barber at En Effect Barber Shop. He was described by friends as a "gentle giant,"a dedicated family man with two children and a loving husband.Friends said Foster and a client were standing outside talking when two men walked up wearing masks, or something covering their faces. One of the suspects opened fire before they ran to a car and fled the scene.According to friends and co-workers, Foster nor the client who was shot are involved in gangs.Friends say the shooting was a case of mistaken identity."He had a very humble spirit, and it's just amazing to me that somebody would kill him like that," said friend Leon Rosby about Foster, who worked at the barber shop for more than 10 years.A vigil was held to remember Foster. Family and friends surrounded Foster's son outside the barbershop."Random act of violence. We see it happen a lot," said Chaz Foster, the victim's cousin. "We want justice. It's not fair to the kids, it's not fair to the family."The other shooting victim was later released from the hospital.The search for the suspects continues and the motive for the shooting is unknown.