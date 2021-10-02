Suspect identified in Lucerne Valley crash that killed 3 girls, injured 4th

Santos Alejandro Jimenez-Cruz, 18, is suspected of being behind the wheel of a 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado that crashed into four girls, two of them in wheelchairs, on Camp Rock Road around 10:19 p.m. on June 5.
Three of the girls, ages 11, 12 and 13 were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth girl, age 11, lost her leg and was hospitalized with serious injuries to her arms and internal organs.
3 girls killed, another critically injured after hit-and-run crash in Lucerne Valley
Right after the crash, the driver and a passenger jumped out of the pickup truck and fled the scene on foot, authorities say. They left the vehicle at the scene and investigators processed it for evidence.
On Aug. 15, a no-bail arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez-Cruz, who is said to have lived in both California and Mexico.
His current whereabouts remain unknown and on Friday authorities released his name publicly for the first time and asked the public for assistance. No update has been released on the status of the passenger in the Silverado.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Rodriguez at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.