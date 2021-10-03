Vigil held for three girls killed in Lucerne Valley hit-and-run crash as search for driver continues

The group held a vigil outside the California Highway Patrol's office Saturday in Victorville after investigators announced the suspect's identity.
Santos Alejandro Jimenez-Cruz, 18, is suspected of being behind the wheel of a 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado that crashed into four girls, two of them in wheelchairs, on Camp Rock Road around 10:19 p.m. on June 5.
Three of the girls, ages 11, 12 and 13 were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth girl, age 11, lost her leg and was hospitalized with serious injuries to her arms and internal organs.
"Help us find this guy and bring some justice to these kids. We have three beautiful children we lost and one that still suffers everyday and is trying to get better, still in the hospital," said Jessica Risler, with the Lucerne Valley School District Board of Trustees. "Be a man, Santos, and stand up and turn yourself in."
3 girls killed, another critically injured after hit-and-run crash in Lucerne Valley
Investigators say they used evidence from the truck to identify Jimenez-Cruz after he ran away from the crash with his passenger.
On Aug. 15, a no-bail arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez-Cruz, who is said to have lived in both California and Mexico.
His current whereabouts remain unknown and on Friday authorities released his name publicly for the first time and asked the public for assistance. No update has been released on the status of the passenger in the Silverado.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Rodriguez at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.