Vigil held for three girls killed in Lucerne Valley hit-and-run crash as search for driver continues

EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held for young victims of Lucerne Valley hit-and-run crash

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Family and friends gathered to demand justice for three Lucerne Valley girls who were killed, and another who was left seriously injured, in a hit-and-run crash as the search for the suspect behind the wheel continues.

The group held a vigil outside the California Highway Patrol's office Saturday in Victorville after investigators announced the suspect's identity.

Santos Alejandro Jimenez-Cruz, 18, is suspected of being behind the wheel of a 2002 white Chevrolet Silverado that crashed into four girls, two of them in wheelchairs, on Camp Rock Road around 10:19 p.m. on June 5.

Three of the girls, ages 11, 12 and 13 were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth girl, age 11, lost her leg and was hospitalized with serious injuries to her arms and internal organs.

"Help us find this guy and bring some justice to these kids. We have three beautiful children we lost and one that still suffers everyday and is trying to get better, still in the hospital," said Jessica Risler, with the Lucerne Valley School District Board of Trustees. "Be a man, Santos, and stand up and turn yourself in."

3 girls killed, another critically injured after hit-and-run crash in Lucerne Valley
EMBED More News Videos

Three girls were killed and a fourth was critically injured after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver over the weekend in Lucerne Valley, according to authorities.



Investigators say they used evidence from the truck to identify Jimenez-Cruz after he ran away from the crash with his passenger.

On Aug. 15, a no-bail arrest warrant was issued for Jimenez-Cruz, who is said to have lived in both California and Mexico.

His current whereabouts remain unknown and on Friday authorities released his name publicly for the first time and asked the public for assistance. No update has been released on the status of the passenger in the Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Rodriguez at the Victorville CHP Area office at (760) 241-1186.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lucerne valleysan bernardino countyhit and runfatal crashvigil
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Major oil spill along OC coast forces cancellation of Pacific Airshow
LAPD shoot stabbing suspect near Hollywood and Highland
Powerball jackpot increases to $670 million
Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says
Women's March: SoCal rallies held in support of reproductive rights
Pacific Airshow soars over Huntington Beach
Women's marches sweep the US in support of reproductive rights
Show More
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: Vigil in Corona honors victims
Woman shot by police after stabbing son in neck in South LA
Suspect ID'd in Lucerne Valley crash that killed 3 girls
Dodger fan in security confrontation no longer facing criminal case
2 LA travelers arrested in Hawaii for false COVID documents
More TOP STORIES News