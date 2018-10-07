Lumber yard fire spreads to nearby buildings in Florence

Firefighters battled a lumber yard fire that spread to nearby buildings in the Florence area Sunday.Authorities said the fire broke out around 9:14 p.m. in the 5800 block of Hooper Street. The second-alarm fire started in a commercial building and some point a partial collapse of the roof was reported.The blaze then spread to two buildings. Authorities were not sure what sort of businesses were in the affected structures.Firefighters said there are a lot of homes near the building and made sure everyone was OK."There have been no formal evacuations. We have people parked on the street who cannot leave and they have children. But we have them in a safe location across the street from the fire. We're also keeping the public away - at least a block away - with fire tape," L.A. County Fire Department Capt. Brian Jordan said.No injuries were reported.Fire crews remained in the area overnight to make sure all the hot spots were taken care of and that the damaged buildings were OK.The cause of the fire is under investigation.