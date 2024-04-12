Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting sleeping passenger on ride to Santa Monica

The woman fell asleep on a ride from West Hollywood to Santa Monica and when she woke up hours later she realized the Lyft driver was inappropriately touching her.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Lyft driver is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger when she fell asleep during a ride from West Hollywood to Santa Monica.

Multiple felony charges have been filed against Fernando Macias Morales, 34, of Los Angeles, including kidnapping to commit a sexual act, sexual penetration of a person intoxicated or under sedation and oral copulation of a person intoxicated or under sedation.

Santa Monica police say the woman took a Lyft ride from a restaurant in West Hollywood on Sept. 7, 2023 and fell asleep in the vehicle. When she woke up, she told police, the driver was touching her inappropriately.

When they arrived at her home in Santa Monica, he offered to walk her to her door, which she refused. Once inside, she realized several hours had passed since she was picked up at the restaurant.

Detectives determined that a sexual assault had occurred. They identified the driver and arrested Morales on April 5. He was being held on $500,000 bail.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week and faces up to 32 years to life in prison.

Investigators say they don't know if there were any other alleged victims, but they ask anyone with information or who may have been victimized to contact their local police department.