VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Lyft driver who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a ride has been released from jail due to lack of evidence.
This comes after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office asked police to conduct further investigation.
Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 37, was originally accused of raping a woman he drove home from a Van Nuys pub.
Police said a Van Nuys woman ordered a Lyft ride after leaving a local bar around 10 p.m. Oct. 2. The driver brought her to her neighborhood, but before she got out of the car, police say Gomez sexually assaulted her.