Lyft driver released after being arrested on suspicion of rape in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Lyft driver who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a ride has been released from jail due to lack of evidence.

This comes after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office asked police to conduct further investigation.

MORE: Lyft driver arrested on suspicion of rape in Van Nuys
Los Angeles police arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly raping a woman he drove home from a Van Nuys pub and investigators are asking other potential victims to come forward.


Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 37, was originally accused of raping a woman he drove home from a Van Nuys pub.

Police said a Van Nuys woman ordered a Lyft ride after leaving a local bar around 10 p.m. Oct. 2. The driver brought her to her neighborhood, but before she got out of the car, police say Gomez sexually assaulted her.
