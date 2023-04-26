A brush fire that started as a controlled burn in the Inland Empire eventually started burning out of control, officials said Wednesday.

Controlled brush fire burns out of control near Lytle Creek, charring at least 10 acres

The fire started around 10 a.m. near Lytle Creek, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The forest service started the initial controlled burn, which are used to help restore health to ecosystems. .

Fire officials say the flames have burned about 10 acres, but it could grow to about 100 acres. It's unclear what caused the flames to burn out of control.

No structures were being threatened.

