Llamas, sheep huddle together as brush fire burns in Lytle Creek area near Fontana

As firefighters continued to battle the flames, saving human and animal lives are top of mind for the crews on the front lines.
The property owners did not have much time to prepare to evacuate, since the fire, which ignited around 1:30 p.m., spread so quickly. The blaze, dubbed the South Fire, was burning in an area west of the 15 Freeway and south of Lytle Creek Road.
Some residents were seen opening up enclosures to free the animals as quickly as they could from their ranch-like properties.
A family llamas, sheep and goats were seen huddling together in groups under thick layers of smoke.
Some horses were seen in an adjacent property, though thankfully, structures on that specific lot were not on fire. Residents could be seen trying to corral and rescue the horses.
Other structures and parked vehicles were seen burning in in Lytle Creek.
The cause of the fire was unknown.
