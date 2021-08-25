Lytle Creek: Brush fire quickly burns at least 300 acres, prompting evacuation of homes - WATCH LIVE

LYTLE CREEK, Calif. (KABC) -- A quick-moving brush fire erupted Wednesday afternoon in the area between Lytle Creek and Fontana, prompting the evacuation of homes as flames burned at least 300 acres and approached the 15 Freeway.

The so-called South Fire was reported shortly shortly after 1:30 p.m. and was burning in an area west of the interstate and south of Lytle Creek Road. Four hours later, the containment level remained at 0%.

Several structures and parked vehicles were engulfed in flames, and residents were seen trying to rescue llamas and horses who were penned inside enclosed areas on ranch-like properties. Propane tanks were heard exploding

Firefighters on the ground raced to douse flames and protect other homes as at least two tankers dropped water and Phos-Chek from overhead.

Lanes remained open in both directions on the 15 Freeway just south of the Cajon Pass, but traffic was slowing to a standstill amid smoky conditions. Northbound and southbound ramps were closed at Sierra Avenue, Caltrans said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The blaze began when an excavator that was being operated in a backyard struck a rock, igniting sparks that spread to dry brush nearby, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.

Cal Fire and San Bernardino National Forest firefighters also responded to the burn area. More than 100 personnel were involved in the firefight.

At least two residents in the area ignored a subsequent evacuation order, then later called 911 when their home was surrounded by flames, fire officials said. Firefighters returned and were able to rescue the trapped residents.

An evacuation order was issued for Lytle Creek Road south of the Lytle Creek ranger station, west of Sierra Avenue, north of the 15 Freeway and east of Duncan Canyon to the foothills, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Residents in all areas north of the ranger station were ordered to shelter in place.

