MACARTHUR PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A body was discovered Friday morning in MacArthur Park Lake, officials said.Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter-paramedics arrived at the scene, near the intersection of Alvarado and Seventh streets, and police were summoned an LAFD spokesperson said.The identity of the deceased person and how long the body had been in the lake were not immediately known.Police cordoned off a perimeter near the area where the body was located as a death investigation got underway. It was unclear whether foul play was suspected.