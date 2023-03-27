A man was stabbed to death near a taco stand in the MacArthur Park area early Monday morning.

LAPD investigating after man stabbed to death near taco stand in MacArthur Park area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was stabbed to death near a taco stand in the MacArthur Park area early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Street and South Carondelet Street.

The victim has been described as a man in his 40s. His body was found near a taco stand with stab wounds to the chest. He died at the scene.

The LAPD says there appears to have been a dispute between the victim and the suspect before the fatal stabbing.

There is no information available on the suspect at this time. The LAPD is talking to witnesses and reviewing security video.

Police say the victim was not homeless and the stabbing was not gang-related.