3 suspects arrested for murder of 28-year-old mother in South LA gang-related shooting

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three suspects have been arrested for the murder of a 28-year-old single mother who was killed in a gang-related shooting while in her car in the Manchester Square area of South Los Angeles last month.Magali Alberto was killed on April 26 as she waited at a red traffic light in the 1600 block of Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.She was returning home from a small family birthday party when three local gang members drove up alongside her car and "indiscriminately" opened fire at her tinted windows, police said.Alberto sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.On May 21, several search warrants were served in and outside Los Angeles as part of the investigation and the three suspects were arrested without incident. On Wednesday, the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office and prosecutors filed three counts of murder against the individuals.At a press conference Thursday, Capt. Stacey Spell said the suspects and victims did not know each other and Alberto was not involved in "any kind of activity." Further details surrounding the incident were not released."Although this was a gang-motivated crime, we are not going to identify the gang that these suspects belong to because we're not going to give recognition or any kind of credibility to them. Today is a day to focus on the innocent life that was lost in Magali Alberto," Spell added.Alberto's family were present at the press conference and those who knew her best described her as someone who loved to make others laugh."Magali was a supportive sister, a loving and protective mother of a small child who is now inconsolable, all because of some heartless individuals who one day decided to take the life away of an innocent young lady," said one woman identified as her aunt.