Magic mushrooms, other psychedelics would be decriminalized in California under proposed legislation

Authorities made one of the largest drug busts in Los Angeles County history recently, seizing meth and cocaine with a street value of nearly $60 million, officials say.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California could become the second state to decriminalize magic mushrooms and other psychedelics.SB 519, a bill that would decriminalize the possession and sharing of certain psychedelics by people 21 or older, is gaining momentum.The measure has cleared the state Senate, and an Assembly hearing is set for Tuesday.State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who authored the bill, said research indicates that psychedelics help with mental health.He also said it's time to stop criminal-justice policies that target people of color."The racist war on drugs, which has fueled mass incarceration and torn apart communities -- particularly communities of color -- has not made us any safer," Wiener said. "For 50 years, the war on drugs has not made us safer. We have incarcerated as many people as possible, and we have had no benefit."Oregon became the first state to decriminalize the active ingredient in magic mushrooms last year.