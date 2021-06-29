Politics

Magic mushrooms, other psychedelics would be decriminalized in California under proposed legislation

EMBED <>More Videos

Psychedelics would be decriminalized in California under proposed bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California could become the second state to decriminalize magic mushrooms and other psychedelics.

SB 519, a bill that would decriminalize the possession and sharing of certain psychedelics by people 21 or older, is gaining momentum.

The measure has cleared the state Senate, and an Assembly hearing is set for Tuesday.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who authored the bill, said research indicates that psychedelics help with mental health.

He also said it's time to stop criminal-justice policies that target people of color.

More than $60M in meth, cocaine seized in one of LA County's biggest drug busts
EMBED More News Videos

Authorities made one of the largest drug busts in Los Angeles County history recently, seizing meth and cocaine with a street value of nearly $60 million, officials say.


"The racist war on drugs, which has fueled mass incarceration and torn apart communities -- particularly communities of color -- has not made us any safer," Wiener said. "For 50 years, the war on drugs has not made us safer. We have incarcerated as many people as possible, and we have had no benefit."

Oregon became the first state to decriminalize the active ingredient in magic mushrooms last year.

CORRECTION: A previous version or this article erroneously reported that SB 519 would legalize psychedelics. The bill would decriminalize psychedelics.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillegal drugslegislationcalifornia legislationcalifornia state assemblydrugs
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
Mother arrested for murder after 3 children found dead in East LA
2 killed in fiery crash on 210 Freeway in Rialto
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
Woman shot 4 times by ex was denied restraining order last year
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer protection for years, experts say
Tyler Skaggs' family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence
Show More
LA County employee arrested, charged in Capitol breach
Moderna data indicates COVID vaccine effective against variants
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
Venomous pet zebra cobra missing in North Carolina
First lady Jill Biden on cover of Vogue: 'GMA' 1st look
More TOP STORIES News