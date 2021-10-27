Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland teases return of the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade

EMBED <>More Videos

Beloved Main Street Electrical Parade returning to Disneyland

The beloved Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland is finally making a comeback.

Disney Parks confirmed the news in a video posted on its social media accounts Tuesday showing big truck rolling up to a warehouse, and the classic snail covered in holiday lights heading to the loading dock.

The parade will celebrate its 50th anniversary next summer.

When it returns, it will be the first nighttime parade for a U.S. Disney park since before the pandemic. However, an official date for when the parade will start was not released.



The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimorange countyparadedisneydisneylandtiktok
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News