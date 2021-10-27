Disneyland teases return of the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade

Disney Parks confirmed the news in a video posted on its social media accounts Tuesday showing big truck rolling up to a warehouse, and the classic snail covered in holiday lights heading to the loading dock.
The parade will celebrate its 50th anniversary next summer.
When it returns, it will be the first nighttime parade for a U.S. Disney park since before the pandemic. However, an official date for when the parade will start was not released.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.