Hacienda Heights girl killed: Makeshift memorial growing on trail where body found

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Monday did not release any new details on the investigation into the killing of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones, whose body was found on a Hacienda Heights hiking trail. Two people of interest remain detained in the case.
At the site where Trinity's body was found, community members continue to stop by to pay their respects. In the meantime, Trinity's father took to Facebook to share his personal feelings.
"I have a 9-year-old daughter now who had never, ever, ever walked through my front door," Antonio Jones said in the Facebook post. "Rest in peace Trinity. Daddy loves you."
The district attorney's office says they are reviewing the case for possible charges. Authorities have not released the identities of the two people who are detained.
