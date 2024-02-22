Minnesota man arrested for murder of LA model found stuffed in refrigerator

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested in the murder of a 31-year-old model who was beaten, bound and stuffed inside the refrigerator of her downtown Los Angeles apartment, police announced Wednesday.

Magnus Daniel Humphrey, 41, who is on probation for federal narcotics offenses, was arrested at his home in Minnesota on an unrelated federal warrant, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Maleesa Mooney was found in her apartment on Sept. 12 after her family hadn't heard from her and asked the LAPD to conduct a welfare check. Officers used a key from the building manager to enter her unit and found her body inside the refrigerator, according to a Los Angeles County coroner's report released in October.

Humphrey has agreed to be extradited to Los Angeles to face charges stemming from the September killing, police said.

