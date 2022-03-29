Investigation underway after man found dead in Malibu parking lot

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigation underway after man found dead in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found near Zuma Beach in Malibu Tuesday morning.

The body was found in the parking lot of an apparent shopping center on the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities say the body was discovered around 7 a.m. by an employee who works in the area.

The victim, only described as a man, was wearing a security uniform but it's unclear if he worked at that location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cause of death has not been determined, but it's being treated as a homicide until investigators determine otherwise.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
malibulos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmenthomicide investigationinvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Laugh Factory showing support to Chris Rock after Will Smith incident
FDA authorizes 2nd booster shot for ages 50+
LA Rams, Nike host female-only flag football clinics led by women
Accident report in teen's Florida park ride death says seat was locked
Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out amid Will Smith Oscars controversy
CA Black reparations panel could decide who gets compensation
Dog rescued after becoming trapped in strong current of LA River
Show More
Family pleads for justice in 2008 unsolved murder of CSUN student
Will Smith's mother says Oscars slap does not define her son
Expert tips on how to stop spam text messages
CA calls for water conservation on heels of historically dry 3 months
Russia says it will cut back operations near Ukraine capital
More TOP STORIES News