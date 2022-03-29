Investigation underway after man found dead in Malibu parking lot

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found near Zuma Beach in Malibu Tuesday morning.The body was found in the parking lot of an apparent shopping center on the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities say the body was discovered around 7 a.m. by an employee who works in the area.The victim, only described as a man, was wearing a security uniform but it's unclear if he worked at that location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.A cause of death has not been determined, but it's being treated as a homicide until investigators determine otherwise.