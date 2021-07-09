Brush fire burns several acres in Malibu amid extreme heat

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10872670" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The manager of California's power grid has issued a Flex Alert for Friday, asking residents and businesses to cut back on power usage to prevent strain on the system.

BRUSH FIRE | Tuna Canyon Rd. x PCH | 150 #LACoFD firefighters on the ground and in the air via @LACoFireAirOps water dropping helicopters battling a 5 acre brush fire. Fire is burning approx. one mile up Tuna Canyon from PCH on the east side of the road. #TunaFire — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 9, 2021

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A 5-acre brush fire was burning up a hillside in Malibu Friday morning as another heat wave brings hot and dry conditions to the region.The wildfire started as one-fourth acre in heavy brush and scorched land on a hillside, according to officials.Crews responded to the scene in a remote area near Pacific Coast Highway off Tuna Canyon Road around 1 a.m.Officials said no structures were threatened.Footage from the scene showed a thick plume of smoke billowing into the sky.About 150 Los Angeles County Fire crews were attacking the brush fire using ground and air units, with at least three water-dropping helicopter.California Highway Patrol shut down Tuna Canyon Road at Pacific Coast Highway.Details on how the fire started were not immediately clear, however, there is increased fire danger across the Southland as another heat wave grips the region.