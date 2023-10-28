Driver in Malibu crash that killed 4 Pepperdine students bonds out of jail

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 22-year-old man facing murder charges after a crash in Malibu that killed four Pepperdine University students was released from jail Friday evening.

Jail records show Fraser Bohm bonded out around 8:30 p.m.

Bohm's bail was initially set at $8 million following his arrest Tuesday, but that amount was lowered to $4 million during his arraignment Wednesday at a Van Nuys courtroom. His attorney was looking to have it reduced further, claiming that his client was a victim of road rage.

Bohm is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of gross vehicular manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.

The charges stem from the Oct. 17 crash in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway that killed Niamh Rolston, 20, Peyton Stewart, 21, Asha Weir, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21. They were all sorority sisters and seniors at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts.

Prosecutors say Bohm's car was going more than 100 mph at the time of the crash.

Bohm's attorney says his client was the victim in a road rage incident and was being chased and then forced off the road, leading to the fatal crash.

Bohm could face potential multiple life prison sentences if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

City News Service contributed to this report.