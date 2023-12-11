WATCH LIVE

Authorities searching for women who used 'booster skirt' to rob Sephora in Malibu

Monday, December 11, 2023 3:13PM
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help identifying two women they say are part of an organized retail theft group.

Investigators say the women captured on surveillance cameras stole from a Sephora store on Cross Creek Road in Malibu back on Nov. 3.

Officials say they shoved $3,600 worth of cosmetics inside a black booster skirt, which is a garment with a loose elastic waistband that can be used to hide items.

The women then took off in a black 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's department by calling (818) 878-1808.

