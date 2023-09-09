Woman charged in stabbing death of estranged husband in Malibu

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her estranged husband to a beach in Malibu last month and stabbing him to death during a domestic dispute.

Authorities said Thania Ruano lured her estranged husband to the Malibu area "under false pretense" before killing him.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Thania Ruano was arrested Wednesday at her Mid-City home in connection with the death of 21-year-old Emmanuel Baltazar.

On the night of Aug. 22, Baltazar was found with multiple stab wounds near a lifeguard tower at Las Tunas Beach off Pacific Coast Highway. Authorities said Ruano lured Baltazar to the Malibu area "under false pretense" before killing him.

Baltazar's mother, Patricia Silva, said Ruano and her son had an appointment to sign divorce documents that day.

"It was painful, heartbreaking, knowing who he was," said Silva. "The meaning of her in my life. Since the beginning, I didn't know who it was, but all I wanted was justice for my son, and I want justice for my son."

Ruano, who's now being held on $2 million bail, shares a 2-year-old son named Dylan with Baltazar. Many family members were in shock to learn of her arrest.

"I'm very angry and very sad," said one of Baltazar's cousins. "Just seeing her breaks my heart because we treated her like family. We saw her as family."

Silva, however, simply wants justice for her son.

"My boy's life matters," said Silva. "It's not fair for her to be free while I'm going through all this pain. My family is going through all this pain. His siblings are going through all this pain."

Ruano is expected back in court on Wednesday, Sept. 20, for a bail hearing.