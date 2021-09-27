Malibu Triathlon raises funds for cancer research at Children's Hospital Los Angeles

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- It was a chilly Sunday morning at Zuma Beach, but that didn't stop thousands of people from taking the plunge in the Malibu Triathlon.About 5,000 triathletes swam, biked and ran their way to the finish line this weekend, all while raising money for Children's Hospital Los Angeles' Pediatric Cancer Research Program.New York transplant Josie Danzinger decided to run the 2XU Malibu Triathlon with the help of her mother, who ran in Saturday's race.There was a new addition this time. It was the U.S. debut of the Super League Triathlon - the world's fastest swim-bike-run series.Triathlete Max Wiseman was able to raise about $17,000 to his surprise."I just think it's important to give back and to try to inspire him to have a philanthropic streak," Wiseman's father said.ABC7 anchor Philip Palmer also participated in the event - he and many others were committed to the good cause.