Moreno Valley Mall to require unaccompanied minors to wear ID lanyards after brawl caught on video

A large police presence responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Sunday after a massive disturbance related to a brawl among teenagers.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- After several fights at the Moreno Valley Mall, new regulations will be put in place for minors, including a rule mandating that unaccompanied minors wear a lanyard that contains their name and a parent's contact information.

The rule applies to minors who are in the mall after 5 p.m. on weekdays or anytime during the weekend.

The changes come in the aftermath of a violent weekend marked by three fights that broke out just on Sunday.

Parents will be called if any of the minors misbehave. So far there's no start date for the new requirement.

At the Del Amo Mall in Torrance, video posted to social media showed dozens, possibly hundreds, of teens and young adults running around the mall, with multiple fights occurring in groups as they moved around.

Torrance police say the fight was reported around 4 p.m. It took several hours for officers to disperse the crowds, as the city issued warnings asking the public to steer clear of the mall.

They say there may have been as many as 1,000 juveniles at the mall.

Police say there was a report of gunfire but no known serious injuries were reported or victims located.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News some of the fights seemed to have started around the AMC movie theater. Sunday was National Cinema Day and theaters around the country were offering $4 ticket specials.

"It was just everybody just running, going to the movie theater," said witness Connor Swan. "Everybody was just jumping on top of people. It was just chaos."

Brawls involving juveniles were reported Sunday at movie theaters in the Bay Area, Stockton, Indiana, Boston, upstate New York and New Hampshire among areas.