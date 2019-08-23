Mall thieves got locked into sunglass store by employees at Camarillo Premium Outlets

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Mall thieves got locked into a sunglass store by employees at the Camarillo Premium Outlets.Video footage shows the suspects breaking through the glass doors of the store. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night.Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded and chased the suspects' car southbound on the 101 Freeway. They later found the car abandoned and arrested two of the four suspects.