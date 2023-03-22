Mammoth Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort announce extended winter seasons

It's a skiers paradise up in the Southern California mountains!

BIG BEAR (KABC) -- It's a skiers paradise up in the California mountains!

Mammoth Mountain announced it's extending its ski season until at least the end of July after Southern California saw record-setting snowfall during the recent storms.

The resort announced the extension on its social media accounts, saying it is just one storm away from breaking the all-time record of 668" of total season snowfall.

"As always, we do not have a closing date set, but will plan to stay open as long as conditions allow," read a statement posted on Facebook. "Sitting on one of the deepest base depths ever recorded at Main Lodge, it's going to be some of the best spring skiing and riding we've ever seen."

The Canyon and Eagle lodges are set to close on April 16.

Meanwhile, Big Bear Mountain Resort is extending its winter season through April.

The latest storm has dumped at least six inches of fresh snow at the resort and crews are expecting several more feet to fall in the next couple of days.