Storm brings 8-12 inches of fresh snow to Mammoth Mountain ski resort

This week's storm has brought more than 8 inches of snow to Mammoth Mountain ski resort.

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- The storm system sweeping through California this week is bringing fresh powder to some of the ski resorts.

The system is moving down from the north and has already left Mammoth Mountain with 8-12 inches of snow, with another 6-8 inches expected over the next day or so.

The area has already seen 25 inches of snowfall this season. Temperatures are in the 20s on the mountain Wednesday.

Mountain High resort says it's expecting its first snow of the season to fall Friday through Tuesday, adding to its existing base layer of 24 inches.