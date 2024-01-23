Mammoth Mountain ski resort receives 20 inches of fresh snow

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- Skiers and snowboarders in California are truly getting a taste of winter weather at some ski resorts.

Mammoth Mountain was left with 20 inches of fresh powder after several days of snow storms, according to officials at the ski resort.

About 8 inches of snow came down in the last 24 hours, and officials say more snow is expected Monday.

The snowfall in January has totaled 63 inches at the main lodge, and even more at the summit.

Base depths total 50 inches at the main lodge and 80 inches at the summit.

Most of the mountain is open, the ski resort says.