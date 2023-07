Mammoth Mountain is expected to draw large crowds over the summer as the slopes remain open for skiing.

After record winter snowfall, Mammoth Mountain still open for skiing through July

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Looking for a cool place to spend your holiday? Mammoth Mountain is still open for skiing, thanks to the record snowfall this past winter.

The ski resort is expected to welcome large crowds during the heat wave.

In fact, some skiers are enjoying the slopes in shorts!

Summer skiing will be available at Mammoth Mountain until the end of July.