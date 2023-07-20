Mammoth Mountain is expected to draw large crowds over the summer as the slopes remain open for skiing.

Mammoth Mountain to stay open for skiing through Aug. 6

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. (KABC) -- If you haven't gotten the chance to visit Mammoth Mountain to escape the heat, here's your chance!

The ski resort announced it will remain open an extra week and will close Sunday, Aug. 6. According to an Instagram post, only twice in the resort's 69-year history have they had enough snow to stay open into August.

Mammoth Mountain has been welcoming crowds during the heat wave.

For more information, visit Mammoth Mountain's website.