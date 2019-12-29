Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York

NEW YORK -- A 60-year-old man who was punched and kicked during a $1 robbery has died, police said Saturday.

Juan Fresnada died Friday afternoon at the Bronx hospital where he was taken in critical condition after the mugging early on Christmas Eve, New York police said.

Authorities released surveillance photos and videos in hopes of locating the attackers.

The attack happened about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on Third Avenue.

Police said Fresnada and another man, 29, were walking when several muggers approached them and demanded their property. When the two refused, they were punched and kicked, according to authorities.

The attackers took $1 from them and fled westbound on East 164th Street.

Surveillance video released by police shows a man grabbing another man's shirt and swinging him to the ground, then hitting him. Footage also shows two other men joining the attacker, one of them grasping a trash can, as the beaten man starts to stand up.

It's unclear whether he is Fresnada or the younger man, who declined medical attention, police said.

No contact information for Fresnada's family could immediately be found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
