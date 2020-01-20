Man accused of intentionally ramming vehicle; leaving 3 teen boys dead, 3 others injured in Temescal Valley

By
TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested after a deadly crash in Temescal Valley where authorities say the man intentionally rammed a vehicle filled with teens, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway at about 10:28 p.m. Sunday, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

The Toyota Prius the victims were in slammed into a tree just off the 15 Freeway near the entrance of the Glen Ivy Hot Springs. The California Highway Patrol said all six teen victims were in the Prius, even though the car only has seat belts for five. Authorities are not sure if seat belts were used.

The collision left three teen boys dead and three other teenagers injured.

When authorities arrived, three people were trapped inside the vehicle, while another three were outside, according to Riverside officials. Three victims in the vehicle were extricated by firefighters and transported to a hospital, officials said.

One person died at the scene and two others died at a hospital, officials said. The remaining three victims sustained moderate injuries. Their exact ages were not immediately available.

The suspect was arrested after CHP officers found the suspect vehicle nearby, parked outside a home. The white Infinity had front end damage.

One witness followed the suspect vehicle and helped authorities locate it, CHP Officer Juan Quintero said.

Officers have not said if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Temescal Canyon Road was closed between Trilogy Parkway and Squaw Mountain Road for an investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
riverside countyhit and runfatal crashteen killedteenagers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 broadcasts 35th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
Kaiser Woodland Hills canceling surgeries after water shutdown
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
Hate-filled signs removed from Calabasas condo balcony
Barricaded suspect sets fires at East Hollywood residence
Here's what you need to know about Yosemite's 'firefall'
Massive fire engulfs Seal Beach apartment complex, leaves 2 injured
Show More
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
2 dead, 15 injured in shooting outside Kansas City bar
Large sword, other weapons found in stolen vehicle in Santa Clarita
1 detained after disturbance causes panic at LAX
3rd horse dies in 3 days at Santa Anita Park
More TOP STORIES News