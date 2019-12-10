Man accused of kidnapping teen to sell her into sex trafficking

An 18-year-old woman was rescued from a 27-year-old man who planned to force her into sex trafficking in Louisiana, Constable Mark Herman's Office said.Officials say it happened on Dec. 7 around 5:06 p.m., when they responded to the 16510 block of the North Freeway for a welfare check.The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office was then told an 18-year-old female had been kidnapped and was being held against her will.Authorities tracked her cell phone to the 14600 block of Walters Road, where they found her and a 16-year-old girl inside a vehicle in a store parking lot.The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Tevin McClendon, ran from the scene, but deputies eventually caught him.McClendon was arrested for outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault of a family member and a parole violation warrant for evading arrest in a motor vehicle.Deputies believe McClendon kidnapped the 18-year-old at gunpoint, took her to a motel, sexually assaulted her and planned to take her to Louisiana, where he told her he would force her to have sex for money.According to the constable's office, the victim was not injured during the kidnapping and was later released to her mother after being evaluated at a local hospital.Constable Herman says McClendon will also face charges for human trafficking, kidnapping and sexual assault, pending further investigation.The 16-year-old girl was arrested for an outstanding probation violation through the Juvenile Justice Department for robbery.Officials did not say if she was also a sex trafficking victim.