Man accused of selling deathly ill puppies to SoCal families faces slew of charges

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Downey man is set to be appear in court on Monday on dozens of counts of animal cruelty and other charges.Investigators with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles swarmed the man's house Thursday, though it's unclear if they removed any animals.Gustavo Gonzalez, 26, is accused of selling 28 sick puppies to 25 Southern California families between February 2018 and April 2019.Most of the puppies died after their new owners brought them home.Gonzalez also faces one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary and grand theft, as well as 22 misdemeanor counts of petty theft.If convicted as charged, Gonzalez faces a possible maximum sentence of 36 years in prison.Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs at 800-593-8222.