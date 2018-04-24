UPDATE: 16600 block of Carriage Pl., Hacienda Heights. Armed suspect on roof taken into custody. Neighborhood safe. pic.twitter.com/5BYHwP4RfC — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 24, 2018

Authorities got an armed man off the roof of a home in Hacienda Heights after prompting an evacuation of nearby homes Tuesday afternoon.The incident started around 2 p.m. in the 16600 block of Carriage Place when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies received reports of an armed barricaded suspect. Officers with the Special Enforcement Bureau arrived to handle the situation.Homes surrounding the incident were evacuated as a safety precaution, authorities said.The man was shirtless and on the roof with a black semi-automatic handgun. A crisis negotiation team was on scene to persuade the man to surrender peacefully.No details were provided about why the man was armed and staying on the roof of a home.Around 4:15 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.Countrywood Avenue was closed between Colima Road and Wedgeworth Drive as well as Carriage Place to Halliburton Road.The investigation is ongoing.