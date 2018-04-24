Shirtless man armed with a gun barricaded himself on roof of a home in Hacienda Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities got an armed man off the roof of a home in Hacienda Heights after prompting an evacuation of nearby homes Tuesday afternoon. (KABC)

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities got an armed man off the roof of a home in Hacienda Heights after prompting an evacuation of nearby homes Tuesday afternoon.

The incident started around 2 p.m. in the 16600 block of Carriage Place when Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies received reports of an armed barricaded suspect. Officers with the Special Enforcement Bureau arrived to handle the situation.

Homes surrounding the incident were evacuated as a safety precaution, authorities said.



The man was shirtless and on the roof with a black semi-automatic handgun. A crisis negotiation team was on scene to persuade the man to surrender peacefully.

No details were provided about why the man was armed and staying on the roof of a home.

Around 4:15 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

Countrywood Avenue was closed between Colima Road and Wedgeworth Drive as well as Carriage Place to Halliburton Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
barricadebarricaded mangunsevacuationHacienda HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News