Man armed with rifle wounded in officer-involved shooting in Harbor City

HARBOR CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man with a rifle was shot and wounded by police in Harbor City on Monday night.The incident started around 9:30 p.m. when Los Angeles police responded to a shots fired call.When they arrived in the area of 253rd Street near Petroleum Avenue, they ordered the armed suspect to drop his weapon, police say.At some point during the exchange, the man was shot, according to authorities.He was taken to a hospital, where he was still in surgery early Tuesday morning.No officers were injured in the shooting, and the rifle was recovered at the scene.Additional information was not released.