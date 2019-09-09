Hesperia man arrested for allegedly groping 8-year-old girl in Redlands Target

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Hesperia man has been arrested for lewd acts with a minor in connection to an incident with an 8-year-old girl at a Target in Redlands, police said.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Alex Francisco Chavez, entered the store on Lugonia Avenue Friday and went directly to the toy section where he engaged in a short conversation with the girl, according to a press release from Redlands police.
Chavez allegedly followed the girl when she walked away to meet her mother. Police say he walked behind her and groped her chest over her clothing before walking away.
The girl's mother confronted Chavez inside the store after the girl told her mother what happened. Chavez denied the incident and left the store, police said.
During authorites' search for the suspect, Chavez was arrested after he agreed to meet detectives at the police department.
According to police, Chavez currently has a pending case in Hesperia where he's facing seven counts for allegedly exposing himself to teenage girls outside a Hesperia middle school last February.
He is being held at the San Bernardino County Sheriff Central Detention Center on $500,000 bail.
