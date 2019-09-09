Police looking for man who groped child in Redlands store

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- An accused child groper on the loose in Redlands.Police released a flyer showing the man they're searching for.Investigators say the suspect went into a Target on Friday and went directly to the toy section.They say he spoke to an 8-year old girl and her family, then approached the child from behind and grabbed her chest area.The mother confronted him and he denied it, then fled the store in the vehicle pictured on the flyer, a Honda Accord.