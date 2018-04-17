Authorities arrested a homeless man in San Bernardino County who is suspected of causing the 2013 Silver Fire, which burned more than 20,000 acres and destroyed about 60 structures.Stephen Patrick Medlock, 53, was arrested on March 8 after authorities received a warrant by Cal Fire investigators looking into the Silver Fire.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies took Medlock into custody and he faces charges of arson to wildland and arson to property.The blaze tore through various areas south of Banning and prompted evacuations for nearly 1,500 people in August 2013. It lasted six days,Medlock is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 2 in Banning.