Man's body found in same San Diego hiking area where OC mom died after falling over waterfall

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has died in the same hiking area where a Ladera Ranch mom was killed when she fell over the edge of a waterfall and landed in the water below.

The man went missing Friday at Three Sisters Falls in San Diego County.

His body was discovered in the center pool of the area.

The San Diego County medical examiner's office is now attempting to identify the hiker and determine a cause of death.

Earlier this month, 48-year-old Sarah Crocker died at Three Sisters Falls when she slipped and fell while trying to help a teen.

Both went over the edge of the water and landed in the pool of water below. Crocker died from her injuries.