Police are looking for a man who was caught on video masturbating on a Los Angeles Metro train in full view of other passengers.A woman captured the act on video on the Expo line near the Sepulveda station. She said this type of crude behavior happens all too often on Metro trains.In 2015, Metro tried to end sexual harassment with a campaign after learning one in every five riders experienced it. But people who spoke with Eyewitness News said that hasn't changed."I've got like 40 videos on my phone - just of everything I've caught on the train," USC student Abraham Teka said.Within the last two months, he captured videos of an older man walking around a Metro stop in only his underwear and one of a man cussing out another person inside a busy train car.Danielle Pena said she encounters this type of behavior all the time."Some lady was having phone sex - like she was full-on moaning," she said. "You can't really do anything. Sometimes you just can't defend yourself - I mean you can, but it's kind of like you just have to blindside it and get out as quick as you can."Metro security officials said they are working with police to investigate the recent masturbation incident and find the suspect."We're aware of that incident and we are investigating that incident," said Alex Wiggins, head of system security for Metro. "We're working with our colleagues at LAPD to put together a nice investigative package to identity that suspect and we will pursue him with great vigor."Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call the LAPD. For anyone who experiences any type of issues on the Metro, there is also a 24-hour hotline at (844) OFF-LIMITS.