Man celebrates birthday by handing out 500 bags of food to homeless in Skid Row

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When people think of a perfect birthday, most think of having a party, eating cake and having a good time, but for Anthony Morales' birthday, he decided to do something different.

He wanted to create an experience and share that with his family and he did so by packing up 500 bags of food and delivered it to Los Angeles' homeless community in Skid Row.

His family, younger siblings and cousins joined him. He said he wanted it to be a lesson.

"Not everyone's life is the same and if they're in the position to help others, they definitely should so. Doing this with them definitely meant a lot," Morales said.

His cousin Paula Morales said the gesture wasn't surprising and that he's done things like this before. But doing it for his birthday was certainly special.

Morales' family has supported him and acknowledges that this is a special gift and experience for his birthday.

He said he's grateful and thankful for his family's support.

"I just want to say thank you to my fam helping me," Morales said.