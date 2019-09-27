Man charged for Encino open house attack, groping 4 other women in San Fernando Valley

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 45-year-old man has been charged with assaulting or groping five women, including two real estate agents, after one of the violent attacks was recorded on surveillance video at an open house in Encino.

Alen Karaboghosian was charged Friday with one count of felony assault with intent to commit rape and four misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Karaboghosian was arrested Wednesday after surveillance footage surfaced which showed a man violently pushing a realtor to the ground and then standing over her as he screams. The woman in the video later said she was groped by the assailant.

He is also accused of of groping or assaulting four other woman in the San Fernando Valley in separate incidents that date back to February, prosecutors said. The previous attacks involved another real estate agent during an open house and three other women on public streets.

If convicted, Karaboghosian faces a possible maximum sentence of eight years in state prison. Prosecutors recommended that his bail be set at $180,000.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
