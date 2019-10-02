Man charged in assault of Arcadia woman captured on disturbing doorbell camera video

By and ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused of assaulting an Arcadia woman in a disturbing incident that was captured by a doorbell cam has been charged with multiple felony counts, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Robert Michael Mendez, 27, is facing one count each of kidnapping and criminal threats, as well as three counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. The charges include an allegation that Mendez inflicted great bodily injury in circumstances involving domestic violence.

Mendez was arrested after the disturbing video surfaced earlier this week, which shows a woman trying to get help at someone's front door when a man suddenly runs up behind her.

Arcadia detectives said that woman was trying to escape Mendez, her estranged boyfriend.

Investigators said the woman ran up to the door of a house near Santa Anita Avenue and Camino Real, seeking help. The doorbell camera footage captured Sunday night around 11:40 p.m. shows the suspect grab the woman by the hair and drag her away.

Investigators said he then forced the woman down the block to his home on Santa Anita Avenue and held her there against her will.

Police said someone sent them a link to the video Monday. That led them to start knocking on doors in the neighborhood.

Officers arrested Mendez without incident.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arcadialos angeles countyassaultabuse
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges upgraded against 2 students in school attack
Man sentenced to 37 years for fatal stabbing of 3-year-old girl in DTLA
Workers call for right to unionize during LAX march
DCFS failed to remove Palmdale boy from home despite court order, attorney says
Placido Domingo resigns as LA Opera general director
Assault on man wearing 'MAGA' hat in Hermosa Beach leads to arrest
Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?
Show More
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
Bay Area woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
Thousands pay respects at farewell to Deputy Dhaliwal
Pompeo confirms he was on call between Trump, Ukrainian president
At least 5 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
More TOP STORIES News