ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused of assaulting an Arcadia woman in a disturbing incident that was captured by a doorbell cam has been charged with multiple felony counts, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Robert Michael Mendez, 27, is facing one count each of kidnapping and criminal threats, as well as three counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. The charges include an allegation that Mendez inflicted great bodily injury in circumstances involving domestic violence.
Mendez was arrested after the disturbing video surfaced earlier this week, which shows a woman trying to get help at someone's front door when a man suddenly runs up behind her.
Arcadia detectives said that woman was trying to escape Mendez, her estranged boyfriend.
Investigators said the woman ran up to the door of a house near Santa Anita Avenue and Camino Real, seeking help. The doorbell camera footage captured Sunday night around 11:40 p.m. shows the suspect grab the woman by the hair and drag her away.
Investigators said he then forced the woman down the block to his home on Santa Anita Avenue and held her there against her will.
Police said someone sent them a link to the video Monday. That led them to start knocking on doors in the neighborhood.
Officers arrested Mendez without incident.
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.
Man charged in assault of Arcadia woman captured on disturbing doorbell camera video
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News