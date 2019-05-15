Man charged in murder of Downey store owner, shooting at officers

Dylan Andres Lindsey is accused of gunning down Downey store owner Gurpreet Singh in an incident captured on surveillance video.
Lindsey remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit following a wild police chase Friday that ended with a dramatic shootout and standoff in Vernon, authorities said.
The Torrance resident was identified as the passenger in a black Toyota Prius who fired a handgun at authorities from multiple agencies during the high-speed pursuit on Friday afternoon. He was shot at least twice, including by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The pursuit began in Bell Gardens and ended in Vernon.
Lindsey was charged Tuesday with one count of murder and eight counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer.
The driver of the Prius was identified as Alison Hart, 37. She was charged with fleeing a pursuing peace officer while driving recklessly and being an accessory after the fact. Her arraignment was continued to June 4 in Norwalk. She is being held on $2 million bail.