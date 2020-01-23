Temescal Valley crash: Man charged with murder after intentionally ramming car of teens, killing 3

Anurag Chandra, of Corona, was charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the crash, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
The mother of one of the victims reportedly said Chandra may have chased down the teens after they played a prank on him. Authorities say the 42-year-old intentionally rammed a white Inifniti into the victims' Toyota Prius Sunday night near the intersection of Temescal Canyon Road and Trilogy Parkway.
The victims, who were 16 years old, were identified as Drake Ruiz of Corona, Daniel Hawkins of Corona and Jacob Ivascu of Riverside. Three other teen boys were also injured. They attended different high schools - Santiago and Centennial in Corona and Woodcrest Christian in Riverside.
The Prius slammed into a tree after the driver lost control and veered off the road. One boy died at the scene and two others were pronounced dead at hospitals. The remaining three victims sustained moderate injuries.
Chandra was arrested a short time later in a neighborhood near the crash site after the California Highway Patrol said a witness followed the suspect and helped authorities locate the vehicle.
"It was an intentional act," CHP Lt. David Yokley said at a news conference, although he did not disclose a motive. "Our investigation led us to believe Mr. Chandra intentionally rammed the Prius, causing the driver to lose control."
CHP officials said Monday there was no immediate word on what may have prompted Chandra to ram the teens. Ruiz's mother told reporters Monday night the teens, who were on their way to a sleepover to celebrate Ivascu's birthday, tried to play a "ding-dong-ditch"' prank -- ringing a doorbell and quickly driving away -- at a friend's home, but Chandra answered the door, got into his Infiniti and chased the teens.
"The boys were playing ding-dong-ditch at a house they thought was ... somebody their age, but it turned out to be that angry man,'' Debbie Ruiz said.
She said when Chandra began chasing them, "they fled for their lives basically.''
"They were scared to death, tried to get away several times,'' she said. He rammed them, ran them off the road.''
Authorities are not sure if the teens used the car's seat belts, which only has five.
Chandra is also facing misdemeanor charges for spousal battery from an incident that allegedly occurred four months ago.